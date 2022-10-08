United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,025 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

UU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,107.50 ($13.38).

Shares of UU opened at GBX 863.80 ($10.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 850 ($10.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.84.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Alison Goligher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 882 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($31,971.97).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

