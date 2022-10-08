UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of UPGS opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.23) on Tuesday. UP Global Sourcing has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 222 ($2.68). The company has a market cap of £90.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1,015.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.01.

In other news, insider Robbie Bell bought 100,000 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($144,997.58).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

