UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. UWM has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. UWM had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UWM during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

