Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,050 Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

PXE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 126,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,656. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

