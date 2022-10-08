Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.5% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,304,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,425,716. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

