Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Sells 37,085 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,085 shares during the period. BARK comprises 1.2% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of BARK worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BARK during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of BARK in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of BARK in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 782.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BARK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,071. The company has a market capitalization of $318.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BARK, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.60.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other BARK news, Director David Kamenetzky purchased 91,832 shares of BARK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $226,825.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,734.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

