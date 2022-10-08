Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Sells 7,841 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for about 9.3% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. 1,017,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,458. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.