Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,441 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 3.8 %

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 318,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,900. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Vera Bradley Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

