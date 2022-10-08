Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Shares Up 0.2%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 57,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valor Latitude Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 6,120.0% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,469,000.

About Valor Latitude Acquisition

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.