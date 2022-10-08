VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Holdings Lowered by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

ESPO stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,114. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73.

