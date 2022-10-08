Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $37.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

