Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 463.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 137,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

VUG opened at $216.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

