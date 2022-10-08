Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.0% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,547,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.