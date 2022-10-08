Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,933,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 317,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $948,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

MGC traded down $3.74 on Friday, hitting $126.53. 71,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,317. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day moving average is $141.54. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

