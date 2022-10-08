Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Reduced by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.70. 510,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,327. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.01 and a 200 day moving average of $191.72.

