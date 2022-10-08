Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $333.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.46 and a 200-day moving average of $372.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.12 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.