Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.33. 5,168,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,876. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

