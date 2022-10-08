Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 128.9% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 64,359 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VUSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $51.15.
