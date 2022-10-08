Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.60. 401,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.91. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $137.76 and a one year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

