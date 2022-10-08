Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.44

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.86 ($0.06). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 4.93 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,621,154 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £69.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

In related news, insider Philip Sanderson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($9,666.51).

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

