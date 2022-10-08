Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,104,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,076,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Verb Technology Stock Down 7.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.
Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 165.12% and a negative net margin of 272.77%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.
Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.
