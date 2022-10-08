Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,104,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,076,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Verb Technology Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 165.12% and a negative net margin of 272.77%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Verb Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Verb Technology by 243.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 233,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 165,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verb Technology by 57.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 111,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verb Technology by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

