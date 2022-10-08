VirtualMeta Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.00 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $78.00 million and $62,471.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.03395548 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $80,017.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

