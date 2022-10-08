VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.16. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 3,141,585 shares changing hands.

VTGN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Down 9.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,614.37% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,637,286 shares in the company, valued at $18,367,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Reid G. Adler purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 334,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,886.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,637,286 shares in the company, valued at $18,367,184.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,000. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 201,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 337.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

