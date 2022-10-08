Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 134,882 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,882 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.25% of Trimble worth $36,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Trimble by 4.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Trimble by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Trimble by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Trimble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble Stock Down 5.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMB. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

