Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $31,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,159,000 after acquiring an additional 320,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $839,720,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,161 shares of company stock worth $6,872,971. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

