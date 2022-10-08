Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $61,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $235.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

