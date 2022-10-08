Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $24.79 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,653 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

