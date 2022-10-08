Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $25.15 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $25,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,362,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 390,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.