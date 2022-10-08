Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $33,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,920 shares of company stock valued at $120,256,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $326.66 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.55 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.35 and a 200-day moving average of $308.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

