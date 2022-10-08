Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 57,860 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,860 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.21. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

