Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 182,038 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182,038 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE BABA opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.