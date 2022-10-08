Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 330,212 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,552 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 330,212 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.9% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $85,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average is $113.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.