Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 51,753 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $26,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,565,000 after acquiring an additional 69,139 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

