Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 900 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,562,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 5.0% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $465,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

