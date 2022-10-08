Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Voya Financial stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.90. 729,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

