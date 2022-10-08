Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

