Walken (WLKN) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Walken (WLKN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Walken has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $100.65 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken (WLKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Walken has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Walken is 0.0481654 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,714,839.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://walken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

