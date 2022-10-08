WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after buying an additional 604,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after buying an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,835,000 after buying an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,042. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

