Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
WELL has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.93.
Welltower Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE WELL opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. Welltower has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
