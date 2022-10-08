West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 801.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,525 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $39,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 25.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $237,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFG opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

