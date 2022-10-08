Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.79.
Westlake Stock Performance
Shares of Westlake stock opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19.
Westlake Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Westlake
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 72.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after buying an additional 1,248,590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
