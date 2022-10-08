WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Trading Up 25.8%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 25.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 1,825,392 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 648,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
WeTrade Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78.
About WeTrade Group
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
