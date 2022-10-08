Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,907,000 after acquiring an additional 533,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,173,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,862,000 after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE WY opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.