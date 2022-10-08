Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Trading Down 1.7 %

LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,447 ($29.57) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,554.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,645.64. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The stock has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,652.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.