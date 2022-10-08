Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Stock Price Down 3%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 407,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 946,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.
