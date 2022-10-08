Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Stock Price Down 3%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 407,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 946,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WINT Get Rating ) by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Windtree Therapeutics worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.