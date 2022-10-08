Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Winmark Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $746.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.17. Winmark has a twelve month low of $183.93 and a twelve month high of $277.99.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 50.91%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

In other Winmark news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.