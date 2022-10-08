WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) is SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 34,563.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,868,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845,302 shares during the period. WisdomTree Investments makes up approximately 11.2% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of WisdomTree Investments worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 16.7% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 463,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $700.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.44. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

WisdomTree Investments Announces Dividend

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

