Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wulff Hansen & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,645,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.02. The company has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

