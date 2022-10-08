X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Up 6%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.21. 1,627,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 450,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $8.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,679,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 307,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

