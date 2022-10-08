Zacks Small Cap Comments on Nutriband Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRB)

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nutriband in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Nutriband’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Nutriband’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
Nutriband Stock Performance
Shares of Nutriband stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Nutriband has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutriband
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nutriband in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Nutriband in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Nutriband Company Profile
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
