Zacks Small Cap Comments on Nutriband Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRB)

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nutriband in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Nutriband’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Nutriband’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of Nutriband stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Nutriband has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Nutriband ( NASDAQ:NTRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Nutriband had a negative net margin of 413.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nutriband in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Nutriband in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

